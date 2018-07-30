Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 83,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 106,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 155.4% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock worth $1,578,881. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

