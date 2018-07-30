Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.