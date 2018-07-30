K2M Group (KTWO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K2M Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of K2M Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K2M Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of K2M Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of K2M Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. K2M Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Get K2M Group alerts:

NASDAQ KTWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,486. The firm has a market cap of $854.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.56. K2M Group has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. research analysts anticipate that K2M Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of K2M Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in K2M Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in K2M Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in K2M Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in K2M Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,958,000.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.