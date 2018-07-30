Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 395 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 498 ($6.59) to GBX 480 ($6.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 441 ($5.84) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 490 ($6.49) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 511.21 ($6.77).

Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 430.30 ($5.70) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 416 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.46).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.12), for a total transaction of £945,700.14 ($1,251,753.99). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.23), for a total value of £199,185.90 ($263,647.78).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

