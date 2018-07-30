JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lear (LEA) Target Price to $198.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.39.

Lear stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 12-month low of $140.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 13.1% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

