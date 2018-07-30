JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Constellium NV (CSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 60.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,307,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,750,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellium opened at $12.85 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

