JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 97,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

