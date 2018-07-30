JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $159,000 in Fuling Global Inc (FORK) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Fuling Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fuling Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuling Global opened at $3.05 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fuling Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

