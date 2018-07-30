JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Price Target to $77.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“With SGEN’s recent strength (up ~50% over the last 3 mos), we’ve been asked frequently – what would we need to see from Adcetris to maintain this momentum? In our view, this question should be more than adequately answered following a big beat this quarter with Adcetris sales coming in at $122.4M vs guidance of $105-110M and consensus of $107M. Additionally, management provided 3Q guidance of $130-135M vs cons of $115M. Coupled with continued pipeline progress (completion of enrollment in the pivotal cohort of EV-201 and first patient dosed in innovaTV 204/207, as previously disclosed), as well as narrowing of guidance for E-2 (now early 4Q18) we see this as another productive quarter on many fronts.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analyst wrote.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,219. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 12,054 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $831,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

