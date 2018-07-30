JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Price Target to $34.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,726. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,474,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,456.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 683,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.