JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sempra Energy (SRE) a $110.00 Price Target

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) received a $110.00 target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of Sempra Energy opened at $114.97 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

