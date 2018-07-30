JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.90” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €36.90 ($43.41) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. equinet set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.21 ($42.60).

Siemens Healthineers opened at €38.15 ($44.88) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

