JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.67 ($119.61).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €96.92 ($114.02) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.