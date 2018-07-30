Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $110,301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,512,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,306,000 after purchasing an additional 722,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $131.55 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

