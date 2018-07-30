Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

