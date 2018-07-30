Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Receives $43.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Johnson Controls International opened at $36.06 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

