JMP Securities Raises ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target to $220.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $183.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,420,674.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,187 shares of company stock worth $72,937,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 401.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 355.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 543,392 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 420.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,948,000 after acquiring an additional 366,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,796,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $44,438,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

