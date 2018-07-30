Jeffrey Ellis Sells 100 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) insider Jeffrey Ellis sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.74, for a total value of C$25,274.00.

Jeffrey Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Jeffrey Ellis sold 100 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.63, for a total value of C$24,963.00.

CP stock opened at C$255.96 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$189.57 and a 12-month high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported C$3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$256.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$254.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$254.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$263.20.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

