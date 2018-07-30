Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Instinet assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.