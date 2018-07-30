Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for RPC (RES)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RES. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded RPC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of RPC opened at $14.82 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. RPC has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RPC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 111,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RPC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

