Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2020 Earnings (DVDCY)

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DVDCY opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

