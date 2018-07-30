Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2020 Earnings (DVDCY)

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
