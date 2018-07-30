Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABIOMED in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABMD. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $369.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. ABIOMED has a one year low of $142.22 and a one year high of $450.93.

In other ABIOMED news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $2,728,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

