Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LONZA Grp AG/ADR (LZAGY)

LONZA Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for LONZA Grp AG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LONZA Grp AG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA Grp AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA Grp AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LONZA Grp AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

LONZA Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies.

