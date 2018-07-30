Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,763,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,935,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 294,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,705,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $223.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $235.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,232,527.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,564,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,990 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

