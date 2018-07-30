James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 3,815 iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $53.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

