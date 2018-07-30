Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report sales of $406.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $383.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates opened at $137.39 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,902 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

