J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,959,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $430,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 246.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $101,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.04. 38,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

