Itau Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2018 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $12.42 on Monday. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

