iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.04 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

