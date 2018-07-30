iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Stake Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd opened at $37.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

