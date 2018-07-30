iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 488,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $227.47 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $233.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.5163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

