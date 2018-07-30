iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $43,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 351,276 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1005 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

