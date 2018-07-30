iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded down $2.26, reaching $146.38, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 125,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,867. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.96 and a 12-month high of $151.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.4276 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

