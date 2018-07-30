iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Position Trimmed by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.70. 1,003,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,108. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $159.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6799 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

