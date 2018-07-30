iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

IWB traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $155.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,108. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $134.39 and a 52-week high of $159.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6799 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

