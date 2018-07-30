iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 615,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 532,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100,926 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 235,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 155,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF traded down $0.02, reaching $66.58, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 147,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,060. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

