iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Thiel Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF opened at $51.87 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

