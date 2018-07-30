iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,033,000 after acquiring an additional 697,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.80 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

