iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index traded down $0.12, hitting $43.31, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 9,826,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,340,313. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

