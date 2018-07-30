iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699,930 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,967,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 147,069 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,555,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 448,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF traded down $0.04, reaching $29.88, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 318,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

