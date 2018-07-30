iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,962 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 29th total of 1,455,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,932,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.20 on Monday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $7,798,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth $3,152,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth $1,795,000.

