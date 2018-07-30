iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,962 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 29th total of 1,455,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,932,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of SHY opened at $83.20 on Monday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.
