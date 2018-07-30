Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) CFO Sells $61,915.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Iron Mountain opened at $34.46 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 110.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,656,000 after acquiring an additional 423,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

