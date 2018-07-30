Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Director Sells $940,108.80 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iqvia traded up $0.47, reaching $120.92, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,109,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,448. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1,476.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.