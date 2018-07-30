Investors Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $330.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $454.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom had the highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $4.14 for the day and closed at $225.19

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.72 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

