Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $127.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.17 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded down ($1.49) for the day and closed at $257.10

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.