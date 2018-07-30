Investors Buy Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading on Monday. $3,094.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,807.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $286.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($38.05) for the day and closed at $1,779.22
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
