Investors Buy Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading on Monday. $3,094.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,807.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $286.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($38.05) for the day and closed at $1,779.22

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,907.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

