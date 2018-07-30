Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 30th (ADS, AIXA, BAS, CBK, DEZ, DIC, DRW3, ENI, EVK, G1A)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 30th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €9.60 ($11.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,440 ($19.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target raised by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 1,000 ($13.24) to GBX 1,190 ($15.75). Numis Securities Ltd currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) was given a €193.00 ($227.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price raised by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 5,200 ($68.83) to GBX 5,900 ($78.09). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €36.90 ($43.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €86.50 ($101.76) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

