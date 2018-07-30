Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,344 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,664,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 168,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,162 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

