Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,712. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $140.18 and a 1 year high of $182.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

