Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.19% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,893,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 370,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,306,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 493,265 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,865,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 913,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,651. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.